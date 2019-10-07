AEW News: An update on Alicia Atout's status with All Elite Wrestling (Exclusive)

Is Alicia A All Elite?

Alicia Atout is one of the very best 'on-air personalities' in professional wrestling. The Interview Queen has made the backstage correspondent role her own, cutting her teeth in Impact Wrestling before making the switch All Elite Wrestling.

Will we be seeing more of you in All Elite Wrestling?

"All I'm going to say, I get asked this all the time by so many fans every day, 'When will Alicia be All Elite?' It's one of those things where I am speaking with the guys and it's a wait-and-see process, but fingers crossed, in the end, some really cool stuff will be coming up."

Meanwhile, The Interview Queen also told me how she came to work with AEW in the first place, detailing that it all stemmed back to her time with Impact Wrestling, and working on her very own YouTube channel at the same time.

"Once I was on TV with [Impact], it was still really focusing on my YouTube channel, and I interviewed Cody Rhodes, the [Young] Bucks, Kenny Omega, and we just kept in touch after those first few interviews, and they started to know me because of my YouTube channel and just seeing them at shows."

Atout revealed that everything fell nicely into place when ALL IN was announced, then it all organically went on from there via a cheeky little message to Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks.

"Once I realized, "Oh, wow, they are going to be doing ALL IN," I reached out and said, 'Hey, if you need anyone, I happen to know somebody, wink, wink.'

"They brought me on for that and once the rumors for AEW came about, I did kind of the same thing. 'Hey, guys, last time it worked out amazingly, I'm so thankful for the opportunity. If you need a backstage host, feel free to hit me up,' and the next thing you know, backstage at Double or Nothing."

