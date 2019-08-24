AEW News: Another star possibly injured before All Out

Another nail in the coffin?

According to the Wrestling Observer Online, another match at AEW All Out could be in jeopardy. Fenix was injured during the match when he and his brother took on Juventud Guerrera & Teddy Hart for Big Time Wrestling.

It was earlier reported that Jon Moxley had pulled out of his match at All Out due to an elbow injury. He has been replaced by PAC in the match against Kenny Omega, which should also be a draw. The same can't be said of The Lucha Brothers, who are considered as one of the most popular tag team in the business.

Their match at Double or Nothing against The Young Bucks was one of the best matches of the night. They again competed at Fyter Fest alongside Laredo Kid against The Golden Elite. Wherever they go, The Lucha Brothers have been a draw.

What Happened?

As per the reports, Fenix picked up Guerrera but collapsed and grabbed his leg. He rolled out of the squared circle and motioned for help. While he was taken to the back, in a clear audible, Guerrera then quickly pinned Pentagon. After it was over, Pentagon rushed to the back to check on his brother.

Is Fenix injured?

It's unclear as to whether Fenix is really injured. According to eyewitness reports, he was walking on his leg, but it was quite weak. Fenix said that it might just be a sprain and believes that he should be able to compete at All Out.

What does this mean for AEW?

If this is true, this could be a devastating blow to AEW as The Lucha Brothers were set to take on The Young Bucks in a Ladder Match. It is possible that they could get a replacement, but audiences are paying to see these two teams battle it out for the AAA Tag Team Championships.

Here's hoping that Fenix makes it to Chicago in one piece and he, Pentagon and The Young Bucks tear the house down.

