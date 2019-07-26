AEW News: Backstage report regarding the level of creative freedom in All Elite Wrestling

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 361 // 26 Jul 2019, 22:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arguably AEW's biggest signing - Jon Moxley

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has certainly made its mark on the wrestling industry, ever since it was announced on the 1st of January 2019. The potential behind the promotion is huge, and it has become one of the more talked about wrestling ventures at the moment with the financial backing and the roster of Superstars that they have been able to sign.

They have prided themselves as being different from anything in the industry at the moment. It appears they are doing that when it comes to the creative freedom that it is offering its wrestlers, according to the latest report by Fightful Select.

In case you didn't know...

All Elite Wrestling has so far hosted three events under its banner:

Double or Nothing

Fyter Fest

Fight for the Fallen

All three have been successful, although Double or Nothing has received the biggest response from the fans so far. With Superstars like Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, 'Hangman' Page, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and with a Superstar as big as Jon Moxley (aka Dean Ambrose), AEW has proven to be a great destination for wrestling fans.

The heart of the matter

According to the report, AEW's management has afforded its Superstars a lot of creative freedom.

Chris Jericho has revealed that his promo at AEW: Fight for the Fallen was entirely unscripted. He said that it was the first completely unscripted promo he had done in years.

Other than this, Justin Roberts, the former WWE ring announcer, also took it upon himself what he would be saying in the three shows aired so far, and was not told what to say by the management.

It turns out that the announcement of the unsanctioned match at Fyter Fest between Joey Janela and Jon Moxley was a decision Roberts made on his own. He decided to announce that the match would not be sanctioned on his own and consulted Jim Ross about it. Ross only gave him some ideas, but the execution was entirely on Roberts.

What's next?

The next pay-per-view event on the schedule for AEW is All Out, which will be taking place on the 31st of August. It was also recently announced that AEW's weekly television show will be debuting on TNT on the 2nd of October.