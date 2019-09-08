AEW Rumors: Backstage update on name for weekly TNT show

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 289 // 08 Sep 2019, 09:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AEW's weekly show is almost upon us

All Elite Wrestling will debut its weekly TV show on TNT starting October 2nd, and it's only a matter of time before the promotion reveals the name of the said show.

As per Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the name sent to the cable company for their TV guides is simply "All Elite Wrestling".

AEW's journey so far...

It has been a while since AEW came to the Pro Wrestling scene. Its first show, "Double Or Nothing", was a huge hit, thanks to a packed card, a brutal bout between Cody and Dustin Rhodes, and the shocking debut of Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE.

The success of the show helped AEW sell out All Out in 15 minutes. At the show, Chris Jericho defeated Hangman Page to become the first-ever AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

Also read: 3 WWE Superstars who never turned heel and 2 who never turned face

AEW's weekly show

AEW had recently announced that its weekly show will debut on TNT on October 2nd, which is two days before WWE SmackDown Live's big debut on FOX. Thus far, the matches announced for the show include Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara, and Chris Jericho & two mystery partners vs. Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks. Additionally, Jon Moxley will be appearing at the show.

The name sent to the cable company has no reference to the name "Wednesday Night Dynamite", that AEW had trademarked a few months ago.

Apparently, Tony Khan doesn't want the name to simply be “All Elite Wrestling". Recently, fans had noticed an “All Elite Fleet” banner at Starrcast, and it gave rise to speculation that this was going to be the name of the show, but seems like it isn't the case.

Advertisement

Stay tuned for more updates on this, as the name reveal is expected to come soon.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!