×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW News: Behind the scenes photo revealed from Jon Moxley's viral Twitter video

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
263   //    30 May 2019, 09:48 IST

Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley

What's the story?

An exclusive behind the scenes photo has surfaced on Twitter, and it seems to be from Jon Moxley's video that went viral recently.

The photo shows Video Director Nick Mondo filming one of the escape scenes with Moxley.

In case you didn't know...

2019 has been a roller-coaster ride for AEW Superstar Jon Moxley. He kicked off the year in a disgruntled state as a WWE Superstar. His heel turn against Seth Rollins wasn't going anywhere, and he wasn't thrilled with taking shots at Roman Reigns, who was out to resume his battle with leukemia.

Moxley went on to request his release from the company. This kicked off a series of Shield reunions, with the final one taking place at "The Shield's Final Chapter", an event that was heavily publicised by WWE. Ambrose, Rollins, and Reigns defeated the villainous trio of Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre, and Ambrose bid goodbye to WWE.

Also read: Top AEW Superstar sends warning to Vince McMahon


The heart of the matter

Days after Moxley left WWE, he released a video on his official Twitter handle. The clip shows him escaping out of a prison, and embracing the Jon Moxley persona.


Now, a photo is making rounds on Twitter that shows Moxley in the viral video. The still features Video Director Nick Mondo filming a scene that shows Moxley trying to break a wall. The video sent pro-wrestling fans in a frenzy, leading to speculation about Moxley possibly debuting in AEW. This turned out to be true, when he made his shocking debut at the end of AEW's first show, Double Or Nothing.

What's next?

Jon Moxley is all set to face Joey Janela at AEW's Fyter Fest event on June 29th.

Are you excited to see Moxley in AEW?

Tags:
AEW Double Or Nothing Roman Reigns Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley")
Advertisement
AEW News: Jon Moxley's AEW contract details revealed
RELATED STORY
AEW Rumors: Backstage notes from Double or Nothing, cancelled appearance of another former WWE Champion revealed
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley possibly targets WWE in a scathing promo
RELATED STORY
5 things we learned from Jon Moxley's backstage promo in AEW
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes send a message after Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
AEW Double or Nothing: 20 things you need to know from the PPV
RELATED STORY
Jon Moxley debuted at AEW's Double Or Nothing and this is how Twitter reacted
RELATED STORY
AEW News: First photo of Double Or Nothing entrance stage revealed
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Tony Khan talks about CM Punk in AEW
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Top AEW employee didn't know Jon Moxley was debuting
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us