AEW News: Behind the scenes photo revealed from Jon Moxley's viral Twitter video

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 263 // 30 May 2019, 09:48 IST

Jon Moxley

What's the story?

An exclusive behind the scenes photo has surfaced on Twitter, and it seems to be from Jon Moxley's video that went viral recently.

The photo shows Video Director Nick Mondo filming one of the escape scenes with Moxley.

In case you didn't know...

2019 has been a roller-coaster ride for AEW Superstar Jon Moxley. He kicked off the year in a disgruntled state as a WWE Superstar. His heel turn against Seth Rollins wasn't going anywhere, and he wasn't thrilled with taking shots at Roman Reigns, who was out to resume his battle with leukemia.

Moxley went on to request his release from the company. This kicked off a series of Shield reunions, with the final one taking place at "The Shield's Final Chapter", an event that was heavily publicised by WWE. Ambrose, Rollins, and Reigns defeated the villainous trio of Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre, and Ambrose bid goodbye to WWE.

The heart of the matter

Days after Moxley left WWE, he released a video on his official Twitter handle. The clip shows him escaping out of a prison, and embracing the Jon Moxley persona.

EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: @JonMoxley on the set of his ‘Prison Break’ viral video.



Photo Credit: Video Director Nick Mondo



Nick Mondo will be a guest tomorrow on our #WINCLY podcast.



Subscribe to Wrestling Inc Audio on iTunes! pic.twitter.com/pdjE6aHmF5 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) May 30, 2019

Now, a photo is making rounds on Twitter that shows Moxley in the viral video. The still features Video Director Nick Mondo filming a scene that shows Moxley trying to break a wall. The video sent pro-wrestling fans in a frenzy, leading to speculation about Moxley possibly debuting in AEW. This turned out to be true, when he made his shocking debut at the end of AEW's first show, Double Or Nothing.

What's next?

Jon Moxley is all set to face Joey Janela at AEW's Fyter Fest event on June 29th.

Are you excited to see Moxley in AEW?