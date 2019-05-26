×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE/AEW News: Top AEW Superstar sends warning to Vince McMahon

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
2.17K   //    26 May 2019, 10:29 IST

Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon

What's the story?

Current All Elite Wrestling Superstar Dustin Rhodes gave an interview after Double Or Nothing was done and dusted with.

Rhodes stated that AEW is about to take over the world and that Vince should watch his back.


In case you didn't know...

Dustin Rhodes has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career in WWE, ever since he came to the company in the 90s. Wanting to move out of his legendary father Dusty Rhodes' shadow, Dustin came up with an incredibly intriguing gimmick of a weirdo. Thus, Goldust was born.

He went on to win several mid-card titles in WWE and was a part of a bunch of controversial moments and angles. His Hollywood Backlot Brawl match against WWE legend Roddy Piper at WrestleMania 12 is one of the highlights of his career. Dustin recently announced that he had requested his release from WWE.

A backstage rumor suggested that Vince McMahon wanted to lock him in a contract like what was done to Luke Harper, but Triple H convinced him to not do it.

Also read: Baron Corbin takes major shot at Double Or Nothing


The heart of the matter

Dustin had an incredible match against his brother Cody Rhodes at Double Or Nothing tonight. The event ended with the shocking debut of Jon Moxley, who proceeded to attack both Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega after the main event.

In a post-show interview, Dustin sent a warning to Vince McMahon, stating that he better watch his back.

It was good for Cody, I definitely think it was good for AEW. I'm excited about them, what they're doing is they're fixing to take over the world and Vince better watch his a**.
Advertisement

What's next?

Double Or Nothing is a part of history books and has taken the pro-wrestling world by storm. Hopefully, a new and exciting era is on the horizon.

What are your thoughts on Dustin's statement?

Tags:
AEW Double Or Nothing Goldust Vince McMahon
Advertisement
WWE News: AEW star has advice for Superstars who are scared of Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hall of Famer says "The war is on" between WWE and AEW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hall of Famer reveals the advantage WWE has over AEW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Chris Jericho talks Vince McMahon's reaction to backstage heat with Stephanie
RELATED STORY
AEW News: First photo of Double Or Nothing entrance stage revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hall of Famer says AEW can't catch up to WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: The Undertaker spotted with AEW Superstar
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Former wrestler has advice for fans complaining about Double Or Nothing price
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Sasha Banks reacts to Women's match at Double Or Nothing
RELATED STORY
AEW Double or Nothing: 20 things you need to know from the PPV
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us