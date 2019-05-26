WWE/AEW News: Top AEW Superstar sends warning to Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

Current All Elite Wrestling Superstar Dustin Rhodes gave an interview after Double Or Nothing was done and dusted with.

Rhodes stated that AEW is about to take over the world and that Vince should watch his back.

In case you didn't know...

Dustin Rhodes has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career in WWE, ever since he came to the company in the 90s. Wanting to move out of his legendary father Dusty Rhodes' shadow, Dustin came up with an incredibly intriguing gimmick of a weirdo. Thus, Goldust was born.

He went on to win several mid-card titles in WWE and was a part of a bunch of controversial moments and angles. His Hollywood Backlot Brawl match against WWE legend Roddy Piper at WrestleMania 12 is one of the highlights of his career. Dustin recently announced that he had requested his release from WWE.

A backstage rumor suggested that Vince McMahon wanted to lock him in a contract like what was done to Luke Harper, but Triple H convinced him to not do it.

The heart of the matter

“They are fixing to take over the world and Vince better watch his ass.”



- Dustin Rhodes after #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/uk3qYE75gx — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 26, 2019

Dustin had an incredible match against his brother Cody Rhodes at Double Or Nothing tonight. The event ended with the shocking debut of Jon Moxley, who proceeded to attack both Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega after the main event.

In a post-show interview, Dustin sent a warning to Vince McMahon, stating that he better watch his back.

It was good for Cody, I definitely think it was good for AEW. I'm excited about them, what they're doing is they're fixing to take over the world and Vince better watch his a**.

What's next?

Double Or Nothing is a part of history books and has taken the pro-wrestling world by storm. Hopefully, a new and exciting era is on the horizon.

What are your thoughts on Dustin's statement?