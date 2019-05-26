×
WWE News: Baron Corbin takes major shot at AEW's Double Or Nothing

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
2.72K   //    26 May 2019, 09:10 IST

Baron Corbin
Baron Corbin

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin recently took a jibe at All Elite Wrestling.

A fan asked Corbin whether he will be watching Double Or Nothing, to which he replied that he has to wash his hair.


In case you didn't know...

Baron Corbin is one of the most hated heels on the WWE roster at the moment. The Raw Superstar always gets heavily booed during his in-ring outings on a weekly basis.

Corbin garnered massive heel heat at WrestleMania 35 when he defeated the WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in his final match in the company. The match had been the center of controversy ever since it was announced, with fans not wanting to see Corbin facing off against Angle in his final match.

On the other hand, All Elite Wrestling's first show, Double Or Nothing, took place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas tonight. The show was headlined by Kenny Omega vs Chris Jericho. WWE Superstar Sasha Banks recently commented on the Fatal 4-Way Women's match at Double Or Nothing, which saw Kharma getting added to it as a surprise competitor.

Also read: Vince McMahon's reaction to Kurt Angle's retirement idea revealed


The heart of the matter

$3 $3 $3

Baron Corbin recently posted a photo on his official Instagram handle, which features the former Raw GM smoking a cigar. A fan chimed in on the comment section and asked Corbin whether he will be watching AEW's Double Or Nothing show.

Corbin took a major shot at the company, and stated that he has to wash his hair, and won't be able to see the show because of it. Here's the screengrab of the comment:


Corbin's reply
Corbin's reply
What's next?

Corbin is known for taking shots at fellow wrestlers and fans on social media. It would be interesting to see what Cody and the others have to say in response to Corbin's hilarious jibe at AEW.

Did you watch Double Or Nothing? How was it? What do you think of Corbin's jibe taken at the company?

Tags:
AEW Double Or Nothing Cody Rhodes Baron Corbin
