WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals how Vince McMahon reacted to his retirement idea

Vince and Kurt

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently talked with Wrestling Inc on a variety of topics.

Angle revealed that Vince McMahon was supportive when he told him that he wants to retire at WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Angle is widely regarded as being one of the greatest in-ring performers in the history of the WWE. He debuted in the promotion during the Attitude Era, and was immediately pushed to the main event. Angle had one of the greatest rookie years in history and went on to hold the WWE Title on several occasions.

Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 and was revealed as the Raw GM on the night after WrestleMania 33. The Olympic gold medallist went on to feud with Baron Corbin, which culminated in a match at WrestleMania 35, and it happened to be Angle's final match.

The heart of the matter

While talking with Wrestling Inc, Angle talked about the moment he shared his retirement idea with Vince McMahon. Angle said that he discussed the idea with Mr. McMahon around two months before The Show of Shows. He told Mr. McMahon that he wasn't being able to wrestle on a regular basis and wanted to retire at the upcoming 'Mania. Mr. McMahon seemed to have taken the idea in great spirits.

"I actually called [McMahon] two months before 'Mania, and I told him, 'I can't do this anymore. We gotta figure out a way to have me retire at 'Mania.' He said, 'Not a problem.'"

What's next?

Angle has signed another contract with WWE, and will be working with the company as a backstage producer henceforth.

