WWE News: AEW star has advice for Superstars who are scared of Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Dustin Rhodes recently sat down with Wrestling Inc and spoke on a variety of topics.

Rhodes talked about Superstars who are afraid of speaking up to Vince McMahon, and advised them to pitch ideas to him if they seem to have potential.

Dustin Rhodes recently left WWE and signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling. Cody Rhodes, Dustin's real-life brother, is the Executive Vice President of AEW. Dustin spent the majority of his career in WWE and was a mainstay on the promotion's mid-card. Always wanting to step out of the shadow of his Hall of Famer father Dusty Rhodes, Dustin came up with the character of Goldust.

The bizarre personality of the character, along with his weird mannerisms, helped him carve his own niche in WWE. He went on to wrestle Roddy Piper in a Hollywood Backlot Brawl at WrestleMania 12. Later on, Goldust became a three-time Intercontinental Champion. He was recently spotted with a WWE legend at a charity race.

While speaking with Wrestling Inc, Dustin talked about pitching ideas to Vince McMahon during his WWE run, and how the creative team didn't like it one bit. He added that the WWE creative team never took him seriously and hence seldom accepted his ideas.

Dustin also talked about how a lot of wrestlers are afraid to speak up to Vince McMahon. He advised them to talk out ideas with Vince, instead of keeping to themselves.

That's got to stop. If something is pitched to you and it's a damn good angle, why are you scared to go take it to the man [Vince McMahon]? That makes no sense to me; he's a man. He might be our boss but all he can do is say 'yes' or 'no.' My frustration was that I didn't get a lot of answers.

Dustin Rhodes will wrestle his brother Cody Rhodes at AEW "Double Or Nothing" on May 25th.

