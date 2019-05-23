AEW News: Big stipulation added to Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.11K // 23 May 2019, 02:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Double or Nothing main event just got even more interesting

What's the story?

AEW’s much-anticipated Double or Nothing event will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 25.

Three days before the show, a big stipulation has been added to the main event between Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho.

In case you didn't know…

The wrestling world has been waiting for Double or Nothing, AEW’s first official pay-per-view, ever since the new promotion was announced on New Year’s Day 2019.

Nine matches are scheduled for the event, including The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers and Cody Rhodes vs Dustin Rhodes, while a 21-man Casino Battle Royale will take place on the Buy-In pre-show to determine a challenger for the AEW World Championship.

Another high-profile match, Adam Page vs. PAC, was originally due to take place at Double or Nothing. However, the one-on-one encounter has been cancelled, reportedly due to “creative differences”.

With regards to championships, the only title match at Double or Nothing is The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers, which will be for the AAA World Tag Team Championship, and it has been unclear who the winner of the Battle Royale will face for the AEW World Championship.

The heart of the matter

In the final episode of the ‘Road to Double or Nothing’ YouTube series, it was revealed that the winner of Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho will face the winner of the Casino Battle Royale for the AEW World Championship at a later date.

British comedian Jack Whitehall made the announcement during the episode:

“And now I can report that the stakes are about to be raised, as we announce here, for the first time, that the top two contenders for the AEW World Championship will be determined this weekend in a massive pair of final eliminators. The first top contender will be the winner of the Casino Battle Royale… and the other top contender will be the winner of the pay-per-view main event at Double or Nothing – the highly anticipated clash between arguably two of the greatest wrestlers on the planet, Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho.”

Advertisement

What's next?

Double or Nothing, of course! In three days, we will find out who will challenge for the AEW World Championship.