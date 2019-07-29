AEW News: Brandi Rhodes details severity of the threats she has allegedly been receiving

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 566 // 29 Jul 2019, 22:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brandi Rhodes currently works for AEW

What's the story?

Former WWE on-screen personality and current AEW star Brandi Rhodes has taken to her official social media account, so as to sound off on a certain section of social media users, who she claims have been sending her threatening messages online.

While Rhodes opened up in detail regarding the aforementioned problem that she has been facing, she also called out a Twitter user who'd criticized her tweets -- challenging the latter to point out where Brandi herself had engaged in hateful behavior on social media.

In case you didn't know...

Today's pro wrestling world is, beyond the shadow of a doubt, significantly influenced by social media; particularly since the myriad of these online platforms namely Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc., have become considerably powerful marketing tools in almost every industry.

Nevertheless, despite having several advantages, social media platforms also come with their own set of disadvantages -- especially given that certain users generally direct abusive messages, insults, threats, and messages of the sort, against others; whilst cowering under the metaphorical umbrella of anonymity.

The heart of the matter

Brandi Rhodes, who has been quite vocal in the past about battling against abusive behavior on social media, has taken to her Twitter account, putting forth multiple tweets which reveal the severe nature of the threats she has allegedly been receiving.

Rhodes initially asserted that social media is filled with hate, and people wishing that others would fail, die or likely have to go through both -- adding that she feels "bad" and "sad" for humanity.

Furthermore, Rhodes put forth another couple of tweets, which read as follows --

"I get death threats and hate spewed at me daily. I’m not alone. If you have a blue check you are just preyed upon for no reason. You can’t even defend yourself because “you’re better than that”. Better than everyone?! Is that why we are treated this way?"

"And people feel okay with themselves at the end of the day. You’re sad, bitter and angry at all of the wrong people. People you’ve never met. Never had a conversation with. You hate us and wish we would die. How embarrassing that must be to know how shallow and selfish you are."

Advertisement

In response to one of Rhodes' aforementioned tweets, a Twitter user fired back with the following statement --

"I'm sorry but you are the same person who does the same thing?"

Rhodes took note of the user's aforesaid tweet, and replied by asking the latter to point out where the former had wished failure and death on someone on social media.

The climate of hate is SO strong. It’s so sad. Social media is just flooded with hate and people wishing others would fail, die or likely both. Scary how bitter people have become to spew such vile things. I feel bad and sad for humanity. Disappointing world to be apart of. — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 28, 2019

I get death threats and hate spewed at me daily. I’m not alone. If you have a blue check you are just preyed upon for no reason. You can’t even defend yourself because “you’re better than that”. Better than everyone?! Is that why we are treated this way? — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 28, 2019

And people feel okay with themselves at the end of the day. You’re sad, bitter and angry at all of the wrong people. People you’ve never met. Never had a conversation with. You hate us and wish we would die. How embarrassing that must be to know how shallow and selfish you are. — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 28, 2019

Please point out where I wished failure and death upon someone on here. https://t.co/kQGftSUD1B — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 28, 2019

What's next?

AEW's next big event "All Out" is set to take place at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, on August 31st.

Brandi Rhodes and her husband former WWE Superstar Cody, presently play an important role not only on-screen, but also backstage, in AEW.

Also Read: WWE News: Lacey Evans ready to "lose this career" after argument with legend gets personal

What are your thoughts on Brandi Rhodes' statements? Sound off!