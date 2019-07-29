WWE News: Lacey Evans ready to "lose this career" after argument with legend gets personal

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans is a true family woman as well as an extremely athletic sports-entertainer

What's the story?

After having recently engaged in a heated argument with each other on social media, RAW Superstar Lacey Evans and WWE Hall of Famer Madusa aka Alundra Blayze have once engaged in banter -- with both Superstars teasing a potential SummerSlam matchup against one another.

Apparently, Blayze -- who had previously targeted Evans' family, stating that the latter drags her husband and child around in a trailer everywhere she goes -- went on to ask fans, which legend vs. current talent match they'd like to see at SummerSlam.

Evans chimed in with her two cents on the same, following which their argument reached a crescendo.

In case you didn't know...

Madusa aka Alundra Blayze recently made an appearance on the special "RAW Reunion" episode of Monday Night RAW, alongside several other WWE legends from the past.

Addressing the aforementioned episode, Lacey Evans -- staying true to her on-screen heel character -- likened the legends to "yesterday's nasties".

The heart of the matter

Alundra Blayze then went on to target Lacey Evans with several scathing comments, to the extent that the former even insinuated that Evans inconveniences her own husband and child by dragging them around everywhere in a trailer.

Moreover, Blayze took at shot at Evans' military career, and despite Evans having enjoyed a highly-successful career as a US Marine; Blayze downgraded her accomplishments nonetheless.

Needless to say, when Blayze recently tweeted out, as to which legend vs. current talent matchup the fans would like to see at SummerSlam; Evans responded with the following statement --

"I volunteer to rip you out of your retirement home and make you choke on your words. Legend or not..you're disrespectful, swollen headed nasty that has it coming. Talk about my family again...I'll lose this career gladly waving goodbye with your blood on my hands. #Shoot"

Nevertheless, not one to take things lying down, Blayze fired back, stating --

"And then we have this...disgruntled Youngin' wanting to continue to ride on the coattails of a Hall of Famer. #LetsFight P.S. how is that wonderful family of yours."

I volunteer to rip you out of your retirement home and make you choke on your words.



Legend or not..you're disrespectful, swollen headed nasty that has it coming.



Talk about my family again..... I'll lose this career gladly waving goodbye with your blood on my hands. #Shoot https://t.co/TDzQwwoU3M — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) July 28, 2019

And then we have this... disgruntled Youngin wanting to continue to ride on the coattails of a Hall of Famer. #letsfight PS how is that wonderful family of yours — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) July 28, 2019

What's next?

The WWE's "Biggest Event Of The Summer" SummerSlam is set to take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on August 11th.

Lacey Evans recently came up short in her bid to win the RAW Women's Title from "The Man" Becky Lynch -- And as of this time, "The Lady's" next feud on WWE TV programming, is yet to be revealed.

Would you like to see Lacey Evans face Alundra Blayze at SummerSlam? Sound off!