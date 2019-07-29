×
WWE News: Finn Balor addresses fans from hospital ahead of SmackDown Live

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.09K   //    29 Jul 2019, 02:42 IST

WWE Superstar Finn Balor is a true fighter
WWE Superstar Finn Balor is a true fighter

What's the story?

Finn Balor has taken to his official social media account, so as to let fans in on the fact that he had been admitted to a hospital, owing to which he missed the special WWE SmackVille live event.

Additionally, Balor coupled his Instagram post with a rather subtle, yet intriguing caption; which has, in turn, set the professional wrestling community abuzz with speculation, surrounding whether or not he'll be able to make it back on time for his SmackDown Live matchup against Dolph Ziggler this coming Tuesday night.

In case you didn't know...

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor is considered to be one of the most athletic Superstars in all of sports-entertainment today.

Balor has been hailed by both fans and critics alike for his consistency as well as resilience in the ring, and isn't one to usually miss out on scheduled performances.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that the professional wrestling rumor mill has lately been abuzz that the reason behind Finn Balor missing out on the SmackVille event, was that the talented Superstar had unfortunately been dealing with a case of stomach flu.

Balor has now taken to his Instagram account, and posted a photograph of himself lying on a hospital bed, with the caption simply stating -- "SummerSlam".

As of this time, it's unclear as to whether or not Balor would be medically cleared to compete in his upcoming match against Dolph Ziggler on Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live...Fans can check out Balor's Instagram post below --

What's next?

The next episode of SmackDown Live is set to take place at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, on July 30th.

Also Read: WWE News: Kofi Kingston on Eric Bischoff, Paul Heyman, PG norms and more

Also Read: 10 WWE Superstars and their real names

What are your thoughts on Finn Balor potentially missing out on SmackDown Live? Sound off!

WWE SmackDown Dolph Ziggler Finn Balor
