WWE News: Kofi Kingston on Eric Bischoff, Paul Heyman, PG norms and more

Kofi Kingston (right) is seemingly excited to work with Eric Bischoff (left) on SmackDown Live

What's the story?

In an interview with WFF, reigning WWE Champion Kofi Kingston opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Kingston weighed in with his opinion regarding Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff, being hired as the Executive Directors of the RAW and SmackDown brands respectively.

Additionally, Kingston also chimed in with his two cents on whether he thinks the WWE could push the envelope on its PG norms and deliver more segments akin to the LED destruction spot featuring Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley.

In case you didn't know...

The professional wrestling community has lately been abuzz with debates and discussion pertaining to former ECW owner Paul Heyman and ex-WCW President Eric Bischoff, being hired by Vince McMahon to oversee the current storylines, characters, as well as other aspects of the RAW and SmackDown brands respectively.

Heyman and Bischoff have, for long, been known for their ability to push the boundaries of storytelling, and deliver edgy pro wrestling content -- with a recent example being Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley crashing through an LED board, following which there were explosions and fireworks that went off, in their showdown on an episode of RAW.

The heart of the matter

Addressing Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff's recent hiring by the WWE as Executive Directors, Kofi Kingston stated --

"This is awesome news. I think everyone is going to benefit, by having two of the greatest minds in the history of wrestling actually dictating storylines and developing characters."

"I think it's a bonus and it's a plus for everybody involved -- For people on the roster who are looking to have character changes -- people on the roster who are looking to have different rivalries, unique rivalries, etc. I think it's a great situation especially for the fans." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Furthermore, Kingston explained that the pro wrestling community will now get to witness what two of the greatest minds in the business, can bring to the table while working at the highest level of the industry.

Kingston added that he's highly excited about Heyman and Bischoff having been accorded the roles, and looks forward to working with the latter on SmackDown Live.

Moreover, Kingston insinuated that the WWE and its Superstars constantly push the envelope -- case in point being the Braun Strowman-Bobby Lashley segment -- in order to entertain the fans.

Kingston also pointed out that while deciding whether or not something is within the PG norms, is out of his pay grade; he as well as others in WWE are going out of their way to ensure that the fans are entertained and that they're drawing audiences in.

What's next?

Kofi Kingston is presently set to defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton at WWE's SummerSlam PPV which takes place on August 11th.

What are your thoughts on Kofi Kingston's statements? Sound off!