WWE News: Details on two new matches announced for SmackDown Live

Dolph Ziggler made waves with his thunderous "Superkick", that knocked down Shawn Michaels on the most recent episode of SmackDown Live

What's the story?

The WWE, via its official website, has announced a singles match between Finn Balor and Dolph Ziggler for the upcoming episode of SmackDown Live.

Additionally, yet another matchup confirmed for SmackDown Live, is a non-title tag team contest featuring the reigning WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods of The New Day, further details on which have now been revealed.

In case you didn't know...

With one of the WWE's 4 most important annual events, SummerSlam, set to take place on August 11th, the company has lately been pulling out all the stops in the build-up to the "Biggest Event Of The Summer".

On that note, while Finn Balor is set to face "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam, Dolph Ziggler's opponent for the event, is yet to be revealed.

The heart of the matter

The WWE, in an article posted on its website, noted that Finn Balor will indeed face Dolph Ziggler on the upcoming episode of SmackDown Live, as Balor aims to teach Ziggler respect -- particularly since the latter viciously attacked WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, earlier this week during a Miz TV segment on SmackDown Live.

Moreover, yet another matchup that has been confirmed by the WWE, is that of reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods taking on Shane McMahon's allies Drew McIntyre and Elias.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that despite featuring in a notable segment wherein he attacked The Miz and Shawn Michaels, Dolph Ziggler is unlikely to face either of the two at SummerSlam.

What's next?

One ought to note that the SummerSlam booking of Drew McIntyre as well as Elias, is yet to unravel -- with the duo currently engaging in serving as Shane McMahon's henchmen.

The upcoming episode of SmackDown Live will air from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, on July 30th, 2019.

What are your thoughts on the recent matches that have been announced by the WWE? Sound off!