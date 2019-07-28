WWE News: Trish Stratus to return to WWE, details on brand and date revealed

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 198 // 28 Jul 2019, 02:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

One of fellow legends and peers, Trish Stratus (left) and Lita's (right) notable in-ring comebacks came at WWE Evolution last year

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler has now taken to his official social media account, so as to announce that he'll be hosting a "King's Court" segment, featuring legendary former Women's Champion Trish Stratus.

Lawler noted that the aforementioned "King's Court" segment will take place on the upcoming episode of SmackDown Live. The announcement has seemingly served to fuel speculation regarding Stratus' in-ring comeback ahead of the WWE SummerSlam event.

In case you didn't know...

Trish Stratus is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, and wrestled for the WWE from 2000 until her eventual departure from the company in 2006.

Since stepping away from the WWE as a full-time performer, Stratus has made sporadic appearances on WWE TV programming as well as special events ever since.

The heart of the matter

On that note, "The Queen" Charlotte Flair recently asserted that her SummerSlam opponent would be better than Ember Moon -- what with the fact that Moon will be facing reigning SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, for the latter's title at SummerSlam next month.

This year's edition of SummerSlam is set to transpire on August 11th, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, which also happens to be Trish Stratus' hometown.

Moreover, the professional wrestling community has been rife with rumors, pertaining to the possibility of Stratus engaging in a feud with Flair, leading up to a match between them at SummerSlam.

In what comes as yet another indication as regards to a potential Stratus vs. Flair rivalry, Jerry "The King" Lawler has revealed via Twitter, that he'll be hosting a "King's Court" segment with Trish Stratus as his guest.

Advertisement

Moreover, the WWE has confirmed the upcoming segment in an article on the company's official website. Lawler's tweet reads as follows --

"This Tuesday night on WWE SmackDown Live from Memphis, I will be hosting a King's Court featuring my all time favorite female Superstar, Trish Stratus!"

This Tuesday night on @WWE Smackdown Live from Memphis, I will be hosting a King's Court featuring my all time favorite female Superstar, @trishstratuscom ! pic.twitter.com/Fn9ASCMTYK — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) July 27, 2019

What's next?

The general consensus in the professional wrestling industry is that Trish Stratus making an appearance on the upcoming episode of SmackDown Live (July 30th, 2019) which will air from Jerry Lawler's hometown of Memphis, Tennessee; will probably witness the commencement of a feud between Stratus and Charlotte Flair.

Also Read: WWE News: Lacey Evans savagely destroys SmackDown Superstar on Twitter

What are your thoughts on a potential SummerSlam rivalry between WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Charlotte Flair? Sound off!