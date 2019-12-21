AEW News: Brandi Rhodes responds to a wholesome idea pitched by a pro-wrestling news outlet

Brandi Rhodes and Awesome Kong, The Nightmare Collective

Jimmy Van, the founder and owner of Fightful.com, recently posted a tweet directed towards All Elite Wrestling's Chief Branding Officer Brandi Rhodes. Van stated that Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp has been growing out his hair to donate to Wigs For Kids, a charitable organization. Van further said that the company came up with the idea of getting Sapp's haircut done by The Nightmare Collective. Van finished off the tweet by adding that he would be willing to fly Sapp to a location of Brandi's choice, if she agrees to go ahead with the idea.

Rhodes posted a response to the tweet and said that she will cut Sapp's hair. She then told Van to tell Sapp to contact her PR team, adding that this will be the best decision he has ever made. Check out the tweets below:

Mr. Van,



I will cut @SeanRossSapp’s hair. On my terms, of course. Tell Mr Sapp to reach out to my PR team. This will be the best decision he’s ever made.



-Brandi Rhodes Esq. https://t.co/pF6QG44HuD — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) December 20, 2019

The Nightmare Collective was recently formed by Brandi and Awesome Kong. On last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Brandi added a 'fan' to the stable, with Kong cutting off some of her hair. The 'fan' was later confirmed as Melanie Cruise, a wrestler from the Chicago area.