AEW News: Brandi Rhodes talks about signing former Impact star for the women's division

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
29   //    15 Jul 2019, 03:48 IST

AEW's Chief Branding Officer, Brandi Rhodes.
AEW's Chief Branding Officer, Brandi Rhodes.

What's the story?

During a press conference held following the events of AEW's Fight for the Fallen, Brandi Rhodes addressed rumors concerning the possible signing of one of wrestling's hottest free agents at the moment, Scarlett Bordeux.

In case you didn't know...

Brandi Rhodes is the Chief Branding Officer for All Elite Wrestling, as well as a competitor in their growing women's division. Brandi defeated Allie in a singles match last nigth at AEW's Fight for the Fallen.

Before the match began, she hired Awesome Kong to be her personal bodyguard, which played a big role in her defeating the former Impact Wrestling star.

The heart of the matter...

Brandi Rhodes was asked by WrestlingINC Managing Editor, Nick Hausman about free agent Scarlett Bordeux.

Recently, Scarlett requested her release from Impact Wrestling and it was granted by the company. Brandi made it known the door isn't closed for those who've yet to make their way to AEW's growing roster.

"I like Scarlett, I think she's a great competitor. I think it's very important with our division—because a lot of our girls are newer, a lot of people maybe don't have such name recognition. I mean, even with me, I've been in the business for a long time, but not as a wrestler. So, it's very important that everybody gets their moments and their time so that people can get to know some of these girls."

What's next?

Brandi Rhodes and the rest of the AEW roster will now be preparing for the next upcoming AEW show, All Out. The event will be airing live on pay-per-view, B/R Live, and FiteTV on August 31st.

Would you be interested to see Scarlett Bordeux sign with AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

As always continue to follow us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, updates and results!

Tags:
AEW Fight for the Fallen Scarlett Bordeaux Brandi Rhodes Women Wrestling AEW Roster AEW PPV Schedule 2019
Contact Us