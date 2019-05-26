×
AEW News: Bret Hart involved in a scary accident at Double or Nothing

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.32K   //    26 May 2019, 09:26 IST

Bret 'The Hitman' Hart.
Bret 'The Hitman' Hart.

What's the story? 

Bret Hart made a surprise appearance at All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing PPV to unveil the AEW World Championship belt. 

As reported by many fans from the MGM Grand arena and by various other sources on Twitter and Reddit, Bret Hart was involved in an unfortunate accident after his segment ended. 

Hart apparently fell from the stage while he was making his way back to the locker room. 

In case you didn't know...

Double or Nothing began with the Casino Battle Royal, the winner of which was guaranteed an AEW World title shot against the winner of Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega.

Hangman Adam Page won the match and booked his spot in the showdown for the vacant AEW World title. Later on in the night, Jack Whitehall announced that Bret Hart would be coming out to reveal the AEW World Championship.

The former WWE Champion made his entrance to a chorus of cheers but before he could do his job, Hart was interrupted by Adam Page and then by Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

MJF cut an incredible heel promo before he was taken out by Page, Jungle Boy and Jimmy Havoc. Hart then showed off the new title design, which refreshingly looked like how a world title is supposed to be.

The heart of the matter

As brought to light by many fans on Twitter, Bret Hart appeared to have fallen off the stage after he wrapped up his segment. 

The WWE legend is certainly not having the best of times as of late, as he was most recently attacked by a fan at the WWE Hall of Ceremony. 

What's next?

We're still waiting for an update regarding Hart's status after the fall. We sincerely hope he is alright. Stay tuned as we get more information on the developing story. 

