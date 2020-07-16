Chris Jericho is a multi-time World Champion and has won titles in various promotions in AEW, WWE, ECW, and NJPW. Apart from his 30-year-experience in the wrestling business, he has also had success with his rock band Fozzy, and has an ongoing successful podcast as well.

But somehow, a feud has erupted between him and a Rock Star friend of his.

Chris Jericho is mad about Sebastian Bach's comments

On Twitter, a user said that Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite has started to look like Sebastian Bach. Bach heard the comment, but when other Twitter users stated that Jericho had him beat, he said that every single clip (of Jericho) looked like Milli Vanilli.

Cool let's see a clip of that then because every single clip I have seen is Milli vanilli — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) July 16, 2020

Chris Jericho responded to Sebastian Bach and said that he considered him a friend, and also said his band had 5 top 30 singles in the last five years.

Hi... I’m Chris “Milli Vanilli” Jericho. I have 5 top 30 singles in the last five years w my band @FOZZYROCK. I’m a huge fan of @sebastianbach ... who had 3 top 30 singles 30 years ago. I always admired him as a singer and a friend! And I still do. https://t.co/fTPGmzBtSq — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 16, 2020

Chris Jericho went one step further and challenged Sebastian Bach to a 'sing-off'.

I’ve seen the derogatory comments towards me from somebody I considered to be a friend. So with that in mind, I’ll be happy to have a SING OFF w @sebastianbach! No effects, no tuning, no bullshit. Bas is a great singer...but I’m better. You’ve got my number dude. Call me. — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 16, 2020

Then, it seemed things escalated when Bach retweeted the original fan tweet and didn't understand what 'derogatory' comments were made. He also said that wrestling isn't rock and roll.

Where is the derogatory comment? All I asked is to see one single clip of you singing live. Every clip on the Internet is you miming to a tape. I will sing in your f****** face anytime. Wrestling is not rock and roll. I will show you f****** rock and roll. https://t.co/dPoecJGdF7 pic.twitter.com/Mm28RE9i0Q — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) July 16, 2020

Chris Jericho responded and said that he would sing in Bach's face anytime, and told him to "never question his rock abilities", and to "leave wrestling out" of it.

Since day one (screenshot)

It seems that Bach, in an ensuing tweet, has accepted the challenge and told Jericho to set it up.

Bach's response (screenshot)

So, when will this 'sing-off' happen? Only time will tell.