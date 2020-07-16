×
Chris Jericho challenges Sebastian Bach to a 'sing-off'; he accepts 

Chris Jericho isn't happy (Pic Source: VEVO/Fozzy)
Karan Bedi
ANALYST
Modified 16 Jul 2020, 19:52 IST
News
Chris Jericho is a multi-time World Champion and has won titles in various promotions in AEW, WWE, ECW, and NJPW. Apart from his 30-year-experience in the wrestling business, he has also had success with his rock band Fozzy, and has an ongoing successful podcast as well.

But somehow, a feud has erupted between him and a Rock Star friend of his.

Chris Jericho is mad about Sebastian Bach's comments

On Twitter, a user said that Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite has started to look like Sebastian Bach. Bach heard the comment, but when other Twitter users stated that Jericho had him beat, he said that every single clip (of Jericho) looked like Milli Vanilli.

Chris Jericho responded to Sebastian Bach and said that he considered him a friend, and also said his band had 5 top 30 singles in the last five years.

Chris Jericho went one step further and challenged Sebastian Bach to a 'sing-off'.

Then, it seemed things escalated when Bach retweeted the original fan tweet and didn't understand what 'derogatory' comments were made. He also said that wrestling isn't rock and roll.

Chris Jericho responded and said that he would sing in Bach's face anytime, and told him to "never question his rock abilities", and to "leave wrestling out" of it.

Since day one (screenshot)

It seems that Bach, in an ensuing tweet, has accepted the challenge and told Jericho to set it up.

Bach's response (screenshot)

So, when will this 'sing-off' happen? Only time will tell.

Published 16 Jul 2020, 19:51 IST
AEW Chris Jericho AEW Roster 2020 All Elite Wrestling Dynamite
