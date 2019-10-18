AEW News: Chris Jericho compares WWE and All Elite Wrestling, points out why they are a legitimate alternative

Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho recently appeared in an edition of Barstool Breakfast to promote the newly-introduced weekly television show of All Elite Wrestling, Dynamite. Throughout the session, the AEW World Champion discussed his reasons behind not signing with WWE after his contract ran out, how AEW is different from other promotions, why they will be more successful, among other topics.

Drawing comparisons between WWE and AEW

Chris Jericho remained one of the mainstays of WWE since joining the promotion in 1999. However, the Ayatollah of Rock n' Rolla is now signed to a three-year deal with All Elite Wrestling and in this interview, he revealed the reasons that compelled him to join them.

I think there's a lot of fans of wrestling that had disappeared because they didn't like the way WWE did things, which is great. WWE is amazing with they do but I think some people just kinda got over it. We have a different attitude, a different mindset.

It's more about the creative element of the artist being artist, there's not a lot of levels of authority that you have to go through to get your ideas out there, and I think it feels more organic and it's different. People haven't seen that for a long time.

The keys to success

Chris Jericho also stated that AEW is not a 'minor league', rather they are in an attempt to be the alternate option. He went on to mention in the interview how All Elite Wrestling focuses to make their product better instead of indulging in competitions with others.

We are not at war with anybody, beside ourselves.

Being in the pro-wrestling industry for more than 25 years, the reigning AEW World Champion deduced three points that can make a promotion stand out from WWE.

I think what you need to do, what you need to have, to have a legitimate alternative to the WWE is three things. One is financial. The Khan family, who owns the Jacksonville Jaguars, are behind this. They have got about three or four times as much money as the McMahon family does, not that they're gonna spend it all, but they have the backing, the passion as well.

Two, you need to have talent. I'll say six to eight top main event guys, that are fresh. We have a crop of guys that have made their name for themselves throughout the world to have never wrestled in the States, because they chose not to.

In addition to that, Chris Jericho also mentioned the importance of a significant television contract.

On top of that, you need a TV deal, the TNT Network, via TBS, via Time Warner, it's one of the biggest in the world. Combine all these things, we now have a shot.

