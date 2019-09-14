AEW News: Chris Jericho explains why the promotion won't have scripted promos

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 146 // 14 Sep 2019, 02:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A Master of the Mic

Since he is one of the greatest mic workers of all time, All Elite Wrestling's Chris Jericho has a long history of delivering memorable promos. The current AEW Champion recently revealed on Mature Audiences Mayhem that AEW will not be having scripted promos (*H/T Wrestling Inc. for the transcription).

Does it sound authentic?

One point of debate between many fans and analysts is the art of scripted promos in the wrestling business. Some are fine with them while others feel that having a heavily-scripted promo often feels less authentic.

When wrestlers are able to speak freely off of the top of their heads, it often comes across better than memorising a bunch of lines. It's why some of the best promos of all time ("Hard Times", "Austin 3:16", CM Punk's "Pipe Bomb") were successful for going off the cuff. Jericho explained why he is against scripting promos.

“I think people are excited because it’s something different. I know this – there’s no scripted promos”.

“There are no writers because that is what wrestling is. That is where it came from! ‘Austin 3:16’ was written by Steve Austin, ‘Y2J’ was written by Chris Jericho, ‘Never Ever Againe’ was written by Chris Jericho. All that stuff came from my head because I am the one who has to deliver it."

A different way of operating

As a successful performer for nearly 30 years, Jericho knows a thing or two about pros and cons of having promos follow a script. While the WWE might still rely heavily on scripted promos, Jericho reminded everyone that not every performer has the last word with what they are allowed to say.

“I watch WWE – and listen, I love WWE. I worked there for 19 years. But you can see when people are saying [expletive] that they don’t buy, and you have to say it because it’s what Vince McMahon wants. And if you don’t say what he wants, you are going to hear about it. And if you don’t do it the next time, you probably won’t get promos anymore.”

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Don't miss out!