AEW News: Chris Jericho reveals plans for special Double or Nothing entrance (and who created it)

Chris Jericho is one of AEW's biggest names

What's the story?

Chris Jericho will face Kenny Omega in the main event of AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Saturday, May 25.

Speaking on his Talk Is Jericho podcast, Jericho revealed that plans are in place for him to have a special entrance for his match.

In case you didn't know…

During Chris Jericho’s time in WWE, the lights would usually go out in the arena during his entrance and the seconds would tick down on the big screen to build anticipation for his arrival.

Then, with his back facing the crowd, Jericho would pose with his arms stretched wide, often with a silhouette in the background, and the arena would light up again as he walked down the entrance ramp.

In recent years, he mixed up his entrance slightly by wearing a light-up jacket, which Dean Ambrose destroyed in 2016, and then he began to wear a scarf whilst carrying his ‘List of Jericho’ to the ring for his matches between 2016-17.

At WWE’s big events, notably WrestleMania, Jericho often had pyro during his entrance but, due to his heel status, he was never given a special entrance in the same way that Superstars like Edge, John Cena and Rusev have had throughout the years.

The heart of the matter

Chris Jericho revealed on his podcast that he received a call from AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes about having a never-before-seen entrance at Double or Nothing.

“I always had great entrances [in WWE] with lights and obviously my pyro was always double everybody else’s, but as far as actually having something that you’ve never seen before, we now have that for this entrance for Saturday. I think you guys are gonna dig it. I think it’s a very cool idea that Cody had, so I’m excited now because I’m getting a chance to do these things that I’ve never done before.”

What's next?

With Double or Nothing on the horizon, expect plenty of speculation over the next few days about who may or may not appear at the event!