AEW News: Chris Jericho's tag team partners for Dynamite Premiere revealed

AEW World Champion Chris Jericho celebrating with a little bit of the bubbly

During tonight's Countdown to Dynamite special on the TNT network, fans learned who Chris Jericho's mystery tag team partners are going to be on Wednesday's debut episode. The AEW World Champion and his mystery buddies will be going up against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks during the two-hour first episode. With opponents like that, you better make sure you've got some pretty tough back-up.

Well, as it turns out, he does. During the special, it was revealed that Jericho will be teaming with none other than Santana and Ortiz, the team formerly known as LAX in Impact Wrestling. (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

Santana and Ortiz made their AEW debut during the All Out PPV nearly two months ago, when they attacked both the Lucha Brother and The Young Bucks, following the two team's ladder match for the AAA Tag Team Championships.

During the TNT network special, Santana and Ortiz - who have yet to reveal a tag team name in AEW, if they even have one - were seen in footage palling around with Jericho following the All Out event, congratulating him on his World Title and also crediting him with their new contracts with the upstart wrestling company.

The six-man tag team match is just one of a handful of big events scheduled for the premiere on Dynamite tomorrow night. Also planned for the night include:

Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

Adam Page vs. PAC

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) vs. Brandon Cutler

Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever Women's Champion in AEW

Also planned is a live appearance by Jon Moxley - the former Dean Ambrose - who hasn't been seen in the company since Fyter Fest. He's been recovering from an eblow infection he apparently suffered while performing in Japan.

What do you guys think AEW has planned for their first episode of Dynamite? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

