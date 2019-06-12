AEW News: Chris Jericho threatens to pull out of major event

Chris Jericho

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho recently took to Twitter and claimed that in protest of the recent decision to stream AEW: Fyter Fest free to all fans, he would be pulling out of the event and will not be appearing on the show, later this month.

In case you didn't know...

At AEW: Double or Nothing, Chris Jericho competed in the main event of the show in a highly awaited rematch against former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kenny Omega.

The two Canadian stars initially faced-off against each other at Wrestle Kingdom 12 when Jericho unsuccessfully challenged for Omega's IWGP US Championship. However, on the 25th of May, 'The Alpha' avenged his loss as he defeated Omega in a hard-fought win.

Following his win, Jericho was attacked by the debuting Jon Moxley, who also put Kenny Omega on notice by assaulting him in order to end DoN in memorable fashion.

The heart of the matter

All Elite Wrestling recently announced on social media that their upcoming event Fyter Fest will be streamed live on B/R Live. In protest of this monumental decision made by AEW Executive Vice-Presidents, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, former multi-time World Champion, Chris Jericho, took to Twitter and confirmed that he will not be taking part in the event.

Jericho, who is currently coming off an IWGP Heavyweight Title loss against Kazuchika Okada at Dominion 6.9, took to social media and claimed that he doesn't support this sort of foolish decision and is pulling out of Fyter Fest.

Y2J lastly concluded his tweet claiming he refuses to be a part of such shameless act on behalf of All Elite Wrestling.

In protest of @KennyOmegamanX, @CodyRhodes, @NickJacksonYB & @MattJackson13’s foolish decision to give the #FyterFest live stream away to @AEWrestling fans for free, I am pulling out of the event. I refuse to be associated w such shameless pandering. — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 11, 2019

What's next?

Chris Jericho will challenge Hangman Page at the upcoming AEW: All Out for the inaugural AEW World Championship.