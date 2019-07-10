AEW News: Chris Jericho to make an 'unbelievable' announcement on AEW: Fight for the Fallen

Chris Jericho

What's the story?

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho is one of the most important characters on the current AEW roster. After defeating Kenny Omega at AEW: Double or Nothing, Jericho qualified to be a part of the match to become the first AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

Following the match, he was attacked by Jon Moxley and has not been seen since. However, now Jericho will be returning to the AEW ring once again, as it has been announced that he will be hosting a live mic on AEW: Fight for the Fallen PPV.

Jericho also said that the fans 'won't believe' what he has to say.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho was one of the first names to be announced for AEW. He has been a part of the company, almost from the very inception.

He faced Kenny Omega at Double or Nothing and although he was able to win the match, he was not able to celebrate for too long. Jon Moxley made his AEW debut and attacked him, a referee, and then finally unleashed his fury on Kenny Omega.

The heart of the matter

AEW has announced that Chris Jericho will have a Live Mic at Saturday's Fight for the Fallen event.

#AEW #FightForTheFallen present by @farahandfarah

Sat, July 13th @DailysPlace



CHRIS JERICHO will have LIVE mic this Saturday night in Jacksonville. What will he say? Join us in Jacksonville or watch on @BRLive



For tickets - https://t.co/PyhOEPy0Iz pic.twitter.com/cPDuOdocHC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 9, 2019

While they did not explain what they meant by 'Live mic' it is safe to say that Chris Jericho will have some things he wants to get off his chest before AEW: All Out.

Jericho shared the post on his Instagram account as well, saying that he had a few things to say.

"A LIVE MIC and A P***ED OFF #CHRISJERICHO at #FightForTheFallen? Let’s just say you won’t believe what I'm gonna say..."

What's next?

Chris Jericho will be holding the Live Mic on AEW: Fight for the Fallen PPV on the 13th of July. This will be followed by him taking on 'Hangman' Adam Page at AEW: All Out in the match to become the first AEW Heavyweight Champion.

What could he have to say? I guess we will have to wait to find out.

