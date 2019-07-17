AEW News: Chris Jericho wants female Impact Wrestling star in AEW

In an interview with Collider Live, Chris Jericho said that the one woman wrestler he wanted in AEW would be Tessa Blanchard.

Chris Jericho was recently seen at AEW Fight for the Fallen where he attacked Hangman Page and left him in a bloody mess. He then cut an unscripted promo later in the night saying he needs to defeat The Hangman at AEW All Out. Hangman Page then attacked him and the two brawled until backstage personnel broke up the pair.

Tessa Blanchard recently had a main event match with Sami Callahan at Slammiversary XVII. The match was highly praised by the wrestling community as both wrestlers put on a near-perfect intergender match. It's safe to say that Tessa Blanchard is probably one of the most popular wrestlers in Impact Wrestling.

As mentioned above, Chris Jericho was recently on Collider Live with Roxy Striar and Kristian Harloff to discuss AEW, his podcast, and other upcoming projects. During the conversation, Chris Jericho also talked about the growing popularity of women's wrestling. He said that AEW has a lot of great performers on that side of things.

Roxy Striar then asked Y2J about which woman wrestler he wanted and said, Tessa Blanchard. He further elaborated and said;

She's a killer, she's amazing. If you're talking about someone we might be able to get,Tess is something we might be able to do.

While the AEW roster is certainly a great mix of young talent and seasoned performers, it would not be an understatement to say they are lacking a little star power in their female division. Tessa Blanchard is already well known by wrestling fans and if she were to sign with AEW, it would be a very important addition to All Elite Wrestling.