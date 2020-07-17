Chris Jericho is a man with many talents. He has won multiple titles in WWE, AEW, WCW, ECW, and NJPW. He is a part of a successful rock band called Fozzy. Jericho also has become a popular podcaster with 'Talk is Jericho'. But can he hold his own in a match-up with the one and only Kevin Smith?

AEW's Chris Jericho will take on Kevin Smith in a movie trivia contest

The Schmoedown was a movie trivia contest that was created in 2014 by Kristian Harloff, who is a former WWE writer. Harloff has created the competition with elements of wrestling thrown in but a focus on geekdom and movies from all genres and franchises.

Beyond stoked!! It is finally going down! @ThatKevinSmith will be facing @IAmJericho in the Movie Trivia Schmoedown! Aug 27th! Subscribe now so you don’t miss it!! https://t.co/PSA7VdGdW7 pic.twitter.com/SvldHbzQFD — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) July 16, 2020

Chris Jericho, who acted in Kevin Smith's Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, has teased a face-off between them for a while now. In his most recent Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho addressed the impending match and said:

"Tell me about The Schmoedown. I'm on Roxy Striar's team and she's telling me about it. Apparently, It's Jericho vs. Kevin Smith. I think, August 29th or something like that. I'm nervous. Like if it's horror movies or Coen Brothers movies, then I think I can beat Kevin Smith. They use that Marvel Universe s**t, I'll be done. Because I don't know anything about those movies."

You can watch the segment at 53:36 in the video below.

It'll be interesting to see Le Champion take on Kevin Smith in a battle of the (fandom) ages.