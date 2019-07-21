AEW News: CM Punk speaks out on pro wrestling return speculation

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST News 447 // 21 Jul 2019, 08:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CM Punk

What's the story?

Former WWE star CM Punk set the pro wrestling world ablaze with speculation when it was announced earlier this week that he will be appearing at Starrcast III taking place over All Out weekend.

Since the announcement was made, Punk has clarified his pro wrestling status noting he has not signed with All Elite Wrestling despite much fan speculation to the contrary.

In case you didn't know...

The official Twitter account of Starrcast III announced earlier this week that CM Punk will be appearing at the events over Labor Day weekend, Tweeting,

He’s straight edge. He’s controversial. He’s a former Heavyweight Champion. He’s “The Best in the World” & he’ll have a live mic at Starrcast!#Starrcast is honored to welcome CM Punk to Chicago, Labor Day weekend!



Platinum & Gold Bracelets on sale NOW:https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 https://t.co/qR2WBIomjA pic.twitter.com/nOGTHQTm1n — #StarrcastIII (@StarrcastEvents) July 18, 2019

Following the announcement, immediate speculation began that Punk might be warming up to the idea of a return to the ring, and might even debut with AEW at All Out, taking place during the Starrcast III weekend.

Punk spoke with Sports Illustrated following the announcement of his Starrcast appearance, noting,

"I do about one signing a year and the best part is always finding out how you’ve touched people’s lives in a meaningful way. A lot of it can be heavy; helped someone get clean, helped somehow with the loss of a loved one. I am always touched to know the private intimate stories people have."

The heart of the matter

Responding to fans on Twitter, CM Punk clarified that he is not "trolling" wrestling fans with his appearance at Starrcast III, and intends simply to make the appearance as a way to connect with fans.

Nobody is trolling anyone. Making an appearance. Taking pics with fans. Come if you’re interested. Stay away if you’re not. Simple. — CM Puck🏒 (@CMPunk) July 20, 2019

Advertisement

When another fan speculated that CM Punk has signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling on the heels of his Starrcast III appearance, Punk was quick to shoot down the fan theory.

None of this is true and I’m blocking you. 👋🏼 — CM Puck🏒 (@CMPunk) July 20, 2019

What's next?

If CM Punk is actually planning his return to the ring with AEW, it's doubtful he would announce it publicly on Twitter, so at this point, fan theories will run wild until the day of the event.

Fans can choose to take Punk's word for it when he says he has not signed, or continue to believe otherwise, but only time will tell if the former WWE star is considering a return to the ring.

Would you like to see CM Punk in an AEW ring? Let us know in the comment section!