AEW News: Cody and Dustin Rhodes react to Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks not knowing about their WWE run

What's the story?

The Rhodes brothers are set to fight at Fight for the Fallen in a tag team match where they will be facing The Young Bucks. On the latest episode of Road to Fight for the Fallen, Cody and Dustin hyped up their match against Matt and Nick Jackson.

They also gave reasons as to why they had an advantage over The Young Bucks at Fight for the Fallen.

In case you didn't know...

At AEW: Double or Nothing, Cody Rhodes faced his brother Dustin Rhodes in what was the match of the night. The two put on a bloody show, as Dustin Rhodes was busted open and bleeding like crazy

After the match was over, Cody put his differences with his brother aside. It was an emotional moment, as Cody asked his brother to not retire and admitted that more than a friend, a mentor, or a partner, he really needed his elder brother at that moment. The two hugged in the ring to huge cheers.

The heart of the matter

During the segment, Cody talked about how their Brotherhood matches were well-reviewed in WWE. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks said that they did not know about them, something that ticked off Cody.

“I thought, ‘this is the same guy who thinks Taka Michinoku is a legend, but he doesn’t know about The Brotherhood. He doesn’t know about Dustin and I."

Dustin also did not take it well. He asked Kenny Omega where he had been.

“We were the first team to beat The Shield. So they weren’t watching that? They didn’t see that? Or is that just bulls**t?”

Cody then said that the fact that they did not know about Cody and Dustin's time in WWE would end up working in their favour.

“I think me being so familiar with them, they’re at a complete disadvantage because they seem to be unfamiliar with us. I mean if you check social media, they are flirting with the Usos regularly. We beat the Usos a**es regularly."

What's next?

The Young Bucks will be facing Cody Rhodes and Dustin at AEW: Fight for the Fallen. You can watch the full episode below!