AEW News: Cody Rhodes believes that Bret Hart was more consistent than 6-time WWE Champion

Karan Bedi Published Dec 22, 2019

At least...in Germany

In wrestling fandom, people have always debated which WWE Superstar or wrestler is the greatest of all time. The names of Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin and even Bret Hart have popped up in a debate that will never truly come to an end.

Cody Rhodes recently sat down for an interview with Sport 1 in Germany and was asked about Hart's popularity in the country. Cody explained that Hart was highly respected in Germany due to his grit and consistency. He also said that Hart's status in Germany was akin to The Beatles.

"When Bret Hart came to Germany in the 1990s, it was BeatleMania – and the beautiful thing is then, WWF didn't know why, now we have the data, we can determine and understand why someone is moving the needle. […] I think, Bret was more of an athlete, he was presenting a more reality-based wrestling instead of the overly dramatic wrestling. I love Hulk Hogan, I love the Ultimate Warrior, but Bret was providing more grit, grind and hard-hitting - and consistency. I think that was more respected in Germany. Hopefully when we come, we'll have a Bret Hart of our own."

Cody is right in his estimation of Hart's popularity in parts of Europe in the 1990s. While debates will continue to rage about the best ever was, there's no doubt that Hart will feature in any top 10 list for his realistic matches and ability to get the best out of his opponents.