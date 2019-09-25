AEW News: Cody Rhodes confirms Dynamite TV rating, reveals production trucks

Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks as well as several others have worked incredibly hard ahead of the premiere of AEW Dynamite

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has taken to his official social media account, so as to confirm that AEW Dynamite will be rated TV-14.

In response to a question posed by a fan on Twitter, as to whether AEW’s upcoming TV show Dynamite would have a PG rating; Cody insinuated that it won’t be a PG show.

AEW is all set to launch its new TV show “AEW Dynamite” on October 2nd, 2019, on TNT

All Elite Wrestling is a promotion funded by Pakistani-American billionaire Shahid Khan aka Shad Khan, with his son Tony Khan serving as AEW President.

The promotion features notable names such as Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), as well as former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley, among others, on its roster.

Cody Rhodes notes that AEW Dynamite will be TV-14, and reveals photos of the company’s production trucks.

One ought to note that among the myriad of questions surrounding the new pro wrestling organization, one of the most prominent queries has been as to what TV rating AEW would go with for its weekly television series.

It’s noteworthy that the most successful professional wrestling-based organization in the world right now, the WWE, has been presenting its premier TV shows in compliance with PG norms since 2008.

Nevertheless, with that being said, most other pro wrestling promotions have generally portrayed a greater amount of risqué content in their respective presentations.

As noted earlier, Cody Rhodes responded to a fan’s question and noted that AEW Dynamite will be TV-14.

Moreover, “The American Nightmare” also posted photographs of AEW production trucks, featuring him and his wife Brandi Rhodes on the trucks’ graphics…Fans can check out the tweets below –

Trucks rolling...



🚚



8 days away! pic.twitter.com/JCu4uex3OZ — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 24, 2019

