WWE Rumors: Company plans for Drew McIntyre's comeback revealed

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 1.09K // 25 Sep 2019, 03:05 IST

Drew McIntyre is viewed by many in WWE, as the future of the company

Per PWInsider, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has not been cleared to return as of yet. Additionally, further details on his in-ring comeback have also been discussed.

Although the professional wrestling rumor mill was recently abuzz with talks regarding McIntyre returning on the RAW after Clash of Champions, “The Scottish Psychopath” didn’t make his comeback on the aforesaid episode which aired last week.

Drew McIntyre underwent surgery, in order to deal with a lingering injury

McIntyre has been out of action since the WWE’s recent promotional tour of Mexico, owing to an injury which flared up around the time.

The top RAW Superstar is said to have recently undergone surgery, in order to repair the lingering injury.

“The Scottish Psychopath” could be kept off TV till mid-October, despite receiving medical clearance

While rumors regarding McIntyre’s return at the RAW tapings after Clash of Champions, proved to be false; the belief is that he’s ready to return, and only awaiting the WWE and its doctors to clear him.

One ought to note that McIntyre was not present backstage at this week’s tapings of Monday Night RAW at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

It’s likely that even though McIntyre is cleared, the WWE may choose to book his return no sooner than the upcoming “Draft” which takes place in mid-October.

Moreover, the primary reason behind McIntyre getting surgery on the nagging injury was to get the lingering issue out of the way – Particularly since the WWE has been looking to accord a huge push to McIntyre in the fall of this year.

The WWE reportedly has plans to ensure that they push McIntyre, building up his character’s momentum through the fall of 2019, ahead of WrestleMania 36 which will take place in April of 2020.

