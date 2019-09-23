WWE News: Shawn Michaels reveals why he stays away from the ring, his brief comeback and more

Shawn Michaels and Triple H faced The Undertaker and Kane in Saudi Arabia last year

In an edition of the State of Combat podcast, professional wrestling icon and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels opened up on a myriad of topics.

Michaels let fans in on a few backstage details pertaining to what WWE had planned for the Dolph Ziggler vs. Goldberg feud, and whether or not there was any plan for a Michaels vs. Ziggler matchup.

Additionally, The Heartbreak Kid also shed light on his brief in-ring comeback which transpired in 2018, and why he chooses to stay away from in-ring competition.

Shawn Michaels confirms that there were no plans for a match between him and Dolph Ziggler

Michaels noted that he's a company man, and well-prepared to do his job whenever he's called upon. HBK added that the plan was always for Bill Goldberg to face Dolph Ziggler, and that his job was to light the fuse for The Showoff in that regard, and contribute towards the feud.

Furthermore, Michaels explained that his brief in-ring comeback for a tag team match, wherein he worked with Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane, served to stop most fans from constantly asking him about making a comeback.

HBK continued that if he ever returned to in-ring action, it would have been at WrestleMania. However, the Saudi Arabia show was a special occasion too, but with that being said, returning to perform in a tag team match doesn't really feel the same as a comeback performance in a singles match.

Moreover, Michaels expounded that he's fortunate to have been unable to end his in-ring career alongside his best friend Triple H. He stated --

"The most important thing to me was being in there with Hunter (Triple H)...More than any reason at all, that is why I did it. As silly as this sounds, I'm so fortunate to have that last ride with your best friend in the sunset; which is what I wanted to do with him." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Shawn Michaels can still do kip-ups and elbow drops

The Heartbreak Kid also pointed out that he can still perform kip ups, elbow drops, and most of his in-ring manoeuvres.

Nevertheless, he also asserted that the reason why he stays away from in-ring competition, is because you never know when the proverbial wheels are going to come off (implying that one never knows when one's body may give in).

