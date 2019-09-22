WWE Rumors: Big backstage news on changes to RAW and SmackDown

2019 has been a year of great changes in WWE

Per WrestleVotes, both WWE RAW as well as SmackDown are set to receive new entrance sets. Additionally, further details regarding the upcoming change have also been revealed.

WWE is widely regarded as one of the world's top sports-entertainment organisations. With that being said, much like any other premier company, the Vince McMahon-led global phenomenon too has brought about several changes in its content and presentation over the years.

McMahon notably hired former ECW owner Paul Heyman and ex-WCW President Eric Bischoff as the Executive Directors of RAW and SmackDown respectively earlier this year. Several other changes have also been brought about in the promotion in 2019.

The RAW and SmackDown sets will be changed after the upcoming week

As reported by WrestleVotes, the upcoming week of TV tapings in WWE would be the last week featuring the current entrance stage on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live respectively.

Moreover, it's being noted that the sets of both RAW and SmackDown are going to be updated and will use a new, fresh-feeling set after the upcoming tapings. WrestleVotes also noted that the new RAW and SmackDown sets would differ from one another.

WrestleVotes tweeted the following regarding the change in sets --

"This coming week of TV is the final week with the current entrance stage. Both RAW & SmackDown are getting an updated, fresh feeling set."

The next episode of Monday Night RAW will air from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California on September 23rd.

On the other hand, the upcoming episode of SmackDown Live is set to air from the very same venue on September 24th.

