AEW News: Cody Rhodes discusses possibility of CM Punk joining All Elite Wrestling

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 137 // 25 May 2019, 14:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CM Punk has not competed in an official wrestling match since January 2014

What's the story?

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks took part in a Q&A at Starrcast to promote AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

With so much speculation surrounding who may or may not show up at the event, Rhodes and Nick Jackson gave their opinions on whether CM Punk will ever return to wrestling.

In case you didn't know…

CM Punk established himself as one of the most popular WWE Superstars of his generation during his 2005-2014 run with the promotion.

In January 2014, he walked out of the company following the Royal Rumble, citing multiple issues regarding injuries and the way in which his character had been booked.

Since stepping away from the squared circle, “The Best In The World” has tried his hand at various different ventures, from UFC and acting to presenting and commentating, and it was recently revealed that he occasionally makes unannounced wrestling appearances underneath a mask.

It is well known that Punk has a good relationship with AEW executive vice presidents Nick & Matt Jackson, so it is no surprise that he has been linked with joining the promotion ever since it was officially announced on New Year’s Day 2019.

The heart of the matter

Cody Rhodes, who is also an executive vice president of AEW, mentioned during the Starrcast panel that the door is open for CM Punk to return to pro wrestling with the new company.

He said (quotes via PW Mania):

“I would say what I would say to Punk, wrestling fans never gave up on CM Punk. It’s an unbelievable connection that he accrued for the fan base and himself. So I can say for that reason that the door remains open for CM Punk at all times.”

Advertisement

Nick Jackson seemed less hopeful on a possible return for Punk, adding:

“I wanna be honest in my gut I feel like he’s done with pro wrestling so unfortunately I don’t see it happening.”

What's next?

AEW Double or Nothing takes place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 25. Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega will headline the event, with the winner going on to face the winner of the Casino Battle Royale at a later date to determine the first AEW World Champion.

It is also worth noting that CM Punk is scheduled to commentate on a UFC Fight Pass event on the night of Double or Nothing, which presumably means he will not be at AEW's first pay-per-view.