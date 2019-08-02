AEW News: Cody Rhodes Responds to Vince McMahon's Comments

Cody Rhodes

What's the story?

AEW released a video on their official YouTube channel to announce tickets for their first-ever live TV event on TNT goes on sale on August 02, 2019. During the video, Cody Rhodes also responded to Vince McMahon's 'blood and guts' comments.

In case you didn't know...

During the second quarter 2019 earnings call, Vince McMahon made references to All Elite Wrestling during a Q&A session. While discussing WWE's creative content, Vince McMahon mentioned that they will be edgier but there will not be a return to the Attitude Era. They will remain in the PG environment.

Vince McMahon also said that WWE will not "do blood and guts and things of that nature, such as what is being done on our new potential competitor". This is, of course, a reference to the Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes match at AEW Double or Nothing where Dustin bled profusely.

The heart of the matter

On AEW's official YouTube Channel, Cody Rhodes announced tickets for the first TV live event on TNT, which goes on sale on August 2. He also took time to respond to Vince McMahon's blood and guts comments. He said:

Recently there were some very public comments made about us where we were referred to as ‘blood and guts.’ Blood and guts. And it was said with such a braggart candor that you would think the person saying it felt that they were bullet proof. But I wonder, before they said it, if they tasted their own words before they spit them out. Because the entirety of our business is built on blood and guts.

Every man or woman who ever stepped foot in the ring — regardless of race, color, creed, political affiliation, sexual identity — has felt blood and guts and PASSION! Because if we don’t care, they don’t care. So if you say we’re blood and guts, I say you bet your ass we are blood and guts.

What's next?

Is it wise for Cody Rhodes to respond to everything Vince McMahon says? It's fair to say that the wrestling world is split on this. On the other hand, things are starting to heat up for AEW and wrestling fans are going to benefit. AEW All Out will be held on August 31, 2019, while the first TNT live show will be held on October 2, 2019.