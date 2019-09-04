AEW News: Cody Rhodes reveals date and location of next Starrcast event

Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes announces Starrcast IV will happen

Starrcast III is officially in the books, with the weekend long event taking place over Labor Day weekend in Chicago. The events coincided with All Elite Wrestling's All Out PPV, and the events featured names such as the stars of AEW and more.

Cody Rhodes has announced that Starrcast IV will officially take place from November 7th to the 11th in Baltimore, and will coincide with AEW's next PPV event, Full Gear.

Tickets for the Starrcast IV weekend will go on-sale at noon EST on Thursday of this week, and platinum bundles will be available for purchase in addition to single event tickets.

Starrcast looks to repeat its past success alongside AEW events

Starrcast has become a staple of All Elite Wrestling PPV event weekends, as the events, promoted by Conrad Thompson have run alongside prior AEW PPV events including All In, Double Or Nothing, and most recently, All Out. Starrcast is not officially affiliated with All Elite Wrestling, however, the events have taken place during AEW PPV weekends.

No talents have been announced for Starrcast IV, but it's safe to assume that the typical lineup of stars, including names from All Elite Wrestling and big names from outside the company, will be making appearances.

In the past, names such as Booker T, The Undertaker and Ric Flair have been announced to appear at Starrcast events, however, the talents later backed out of the scheduled appearances likely due to their affiliation with WWE.

Starrcast III featured a headlining appearance from CM Punk, who sat down for a tell-all interview during which he spoke about his past, his future, the impending AEW vs WWE war and more.

Who would you like to see appear at Starrcast IV? Let us know in the comment section and be sure to follow SK on Facebook and Twitter!