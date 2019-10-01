AEW News: Cody Rhodes reveals Triple H's reaction to his WWE exit

Cody Rhodes and Triple H

During his interview with Bleacher Report, Cody Rhodes revealed that Triple H was shocked when he left WWE. Triple H believed that he had done a lot for the Rhodes family and was flummoxed by the fact that Cody, who had only wrestled in WWE, would quit to work on the independent scene.

Why did Cody Rhodes quit WWE?

Rhodes was in WWE for several years before deciding to leave the company in 2016. At that point, Rhodes had been in several storylines and had a good run in the mid-card segment. But he believed that he should be in main events and didn't think that was going to happen in WWE. As a result, he decided to ask for his release from the company.

What did Triple H say when he found out Cody Rhodes had decided to

leave WWE?

Triple H didn't fully understand why Rhodes was leaving. Rhodes had only wrestled in WWE at that point, and to Triple H, it was bewildering that a homegrown WWE Superstar would leave to work elsewhere. In his interview, Rhodes explained, (H/T 411Mania)

"Hunter [Triple H] took it very personally because he had done so much for my dad at NXT. There was one conversation where he said, ‘I’m shocked that you feel this way after everything I’ve done for your family.’ But I told him, ‘I’m not my dad. I can’t stay here out of loyalty to you for giving my dad a job in 2005. I get it, and the little boy in me really appreciates what you did for my dad.

"But I’m not him. He’s not here anymore. I’ve got to be me.’ I think Hunter, he’s been in wrestling long enough that he knew, ‘Oh, this is a real one. He’s not asking for more money. He’s not asking for a title shot. Nothing would matter at this point.’ I let the burn get too bad before I said anything, if that makes any sense.”

Rhodes' comments are interesting to say the least. He has come a long way since then and will be headlining AEW Dynamite on October 02nd. It's going to be fascinating to see how things are going to pan out for him going forward.

