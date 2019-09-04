AEW News: Cody Rhodes shows off nasty bruise following his win over Shawn Spears

Cody suffered a brutal injury in his win over Shawn Spears

In the aftermath of AEW: All Out, Cody Rhodes has taken to Twitter to reveal a nasty bruise that he received over the weekend in his match against Shawn Spears.

Cody Rhodes vs Shawn Spears' rivalry

At AEW: Fyter Fest, Cody Rhodes was in singles action against AEW debutant Darby Allin, in what was the latter's first match for All Elite Wrestling. Cody and Allin wrestled each other to a time-limit draw in what certainly was an outstanding match between the pair.

Following the match, however, Cody was blindsided by Shawn Spears, who at AEW: Double or Nothing made his promotional debut at the Casino Battle Royal. Spears attacked The American Nightmare with a steel chair, hitting the latter on the head that caused Cody to bleed from the back of his head. The former ROH World Champion required 12 surgical staples following the controversial steel chair shot to the head.

At AEW: All Out, Cody and Spears competed against each other in one-on-one action in what was also Spears' first singles match in All Elite Wrestling. Following interference from the likes of MJF, Tully Blanchard, and Arn Anderson, Cody eventually picked up the win over Spears in another great match that took place at All Out.

Cody shows off his bruises from All Out

At AEW: All Out, Cody Rhodes picked up a vital win over Shawn Spears in a grudge match between the pair. However, the All Elite Wrestling EVP certainly had a lot to show in the aftermath of his match against the so-called 'Chairman'.

As noted, Cody took to Twitter and posted a photo of him showing a nasty bruise on his left tricep, as he captioned the image saying "Fallout from #AEWAllOut"

You can check out Cody's tweet below:

What is next for Cody?

As of now, Cody Rhodes and the rest of the AEW roster will be focusing on the upcoming TV debut on TNT on the 2nd of October. On the other hand, AEW officials might be a bit concerned about their World Championship being stolen.