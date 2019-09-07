AEW News: Cody Rhodes teases classic title belt could be debuting

Cody Rhodes teases the debut of a classic title

All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for its big TV debut on TNT, as the show will premiere its first episode live on Wednesday, October 2nd at 8 pm EST.

As of the time of writing, several matches have been announced for the debut AEW show on TNT, including a big six-man tag team match featuring Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs Chris Jericho and two mystery partners.

In addition to the six-man tag match, Cody Rhodes will be facing Sammy Guevara at the TNT premiere episode, ahead of Cody's big AEW title match against Chris Jericho set to take place at Full Gear on November 9th.

In a new interview with IGN, Cody Rhodes talked the highly anticipated AEW TV debut on TNT and teased the company might be creating a TV title at some point down the line.

"There's a title we're considering," Rhodes stated, "and it's something people can probably guess since we're going to be on TV, hint hint, but there are no plans for it at the moment. Right now we revolve around the AEW Championship and in D.C. we're going to name the first ever AEW Women's Champion, and that's such a beautiful belt. I don't know if people know, up close, that rose gold is layered into it. Brandi, Kenny Omega, and Tony did a great job getting that title. There's going to be some guidelines laid out for whoever wins that title though ," he laughed. "Some guidelines about how they're supposed to take care of it."

Legendary names have held the TV title

Ring of Honor currently utilizes a TV title, which is a belt defended solely on television, hence its name. The idea of the TV Championship was made famous in WCW, and the belt was held by a number of legendary names including Booker T, Chris Jericho, Scott Hall, Scott Steiner, and Jim Duggan.

