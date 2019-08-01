×
AEW News: Cody Rhodes to face former WWE superstar at ALL OUT

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
949   //    01 Aug 2019, 20:55 IST

Cody will be in singles action at ALL OUT
Cody will be in singles action at ALL OUT

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling has officially confirmed that at their upcoming ALL OUT pay-per-view, Cody Rhodes will be going one-on-one against promotion newcomer Shawn Spears in a highly anticipated match.

In case you didn't know...

On February 19, 2019, Shawn Spears (then going by the name of Tye Dillinger) announced that he had requested his release from WWE and three days later, Spears' release was officially granted to him. At All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing, Shawn Spears made his debut for the promotion at the pre-show Casino Battle Royal. Spears, however, failed to win the match as Adam 'Hangman' Page came out victorious.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Spears announced that he would be continuing with AEW moving forward and his signing was made official on the 12th of June. At AEW: Fyter Fest, Spears established himself as a heel when he attacked Cody with a steel chair shot to the head following the latter's match against Darby Allin.

The following month, at AEW: Fight for the Fallen, Spears teamed up with MJF and Sammy Guevara in order to defeat the team of Darby Allin, Jimmy Havoc, and Joey Janela in a six-man tag team match.

The heart of the matter

As expected, All Elite Wrestling has officially confirmed that company EVP Cody Rhodes will be going head-to-head against Shawn Spears at the upcoming ALL OUT pay-per-view in Illinois.

The match was made official in the latest episode of The Road To All Out and it was also confirmed that Spears' new manager Tully Blanchard will also be accompanying him to ringside for the match.

Cody and Spears' rivalry was ignited when the latter hit 'The American Nightmare' with a wicked steel chair shot to the head.

What's next?

AEW: ALL OUT pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, August 31st at the Sears Centre in Chicago, Illinois and has already sold out.


Tags:
AEW All Out Cody Rhodes Tye Dillinger
