AEW News: Cody Rhodes to inspire next generation with a new children's book

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW ANALYST News 36 // 10 Jul 2019, 23:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cody and Brandi Rhodes

What's the story?

Cody Rhodes is not only an Executive Vice President for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), now he can add the title of "Children's Book Author" to his impressive resume.

In case you didn't know...

Cody is releasing his second book in a series of children's books titled: "Cody Heart of the Mountain". When he discussed the nature behind the plot of the book, Cody explained:

"When I was eight years old, I went camping with my family and my Dad told me that if I woke up early enough he would take me to see the bears who lived on the adjacent mountain. According to him, I never woke up early enough (wink wink). But, I never really needed to see the bears because he would tell me a version of the story in this book as a bedtime story many times.

When the legend becomes fact, print the legend, right? Bringing this story to life was a labor of love. It was truly special watching Dylan Coburn masterfully bring the words to life as well as working with Trism Books to provide a positive message to children and adults alike. I hope you enjoy.”

The heart of the matter

"Cody Heart of the Mountain" cover

The heart of the matter

The engaging tale takes young readers on a sci-fi journey where nothing is as it seems. While camping in the wilderness, Cody and the Elite Team (Matt & Nick Jackson, Brandi Rhodes, Hangman Adam Page, Kenny Omega), fall under Claw Mountain’s powerful spell.

The friends take on bear and wolf qualities as two rival groups form. Divided by mistrust and jealousy, Cody must find a way to lead the team back together. Will the friends be able to work together and embrace their differences in order to break the spell?

What's next?

"Cody Heart of the Mountain" will be available on Monday July 15th on Amazon and anywhere books are sold, nationwide.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes will be conducting a series of special book signing appearances. They will be at "Barnes & Noble" on Sunday July 14th between 12pm-1pm (EST), "Dave & Busters" in Marietta, Georgia on Friday, July 19th between 6pm-7pm (EST) and working with Pro Wrestling Tees in Chicago, Illinois on August 29th between 12pm-2pm (EST).

Advertisement

Also, be sure to check out AEW's "Fight for the Fallen" this Saturday at 8:30 pm (EST) on B/R Live. Cody will be teaming up with his brother Dustin Rhodes to face The Young Bucks in the main event.

As always continue to follow us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, updates and results!