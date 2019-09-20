AEW News: Cody Rhodes tweets out name of new Wednesday TNT night show

Cody Rhodes just loves making announcements, doesn't he?

Speculation has been running rampant regarding any information regarding AEW's upcoming Wednesday night show on TNT. Now, it looks like we finally have an actual name for the program.

Just moments ago, AEW Executive Vice President and American Nightmare Cody Rhodes sent out the following tweet - as everything is announced on Twitter nowadays.

DYNAMITE



Wednesdays on TNT



8/7c pic.twitter.com/LaeatkAn45 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 19, 2019

It's an interesting choice of a name, considering the last regular pro wrestling show to air on the cable network was WCW Monday Nitro.

According to the press release sent out, "AEW is giving fans a new wrestling experience for the first time in 20 years." Which is sure to make Impact and Ring of Honor Wrestling go "hey wait a minute!"

Earlier today, we had some words from AEW Executive Vice President and a machine that produces best bouts Kenny Omega, who sat down and talked exclusively with Sportskeeda regarding the show debuting October 2nd.

The announcement comes one day after WWE premiered their own Wednesday night program, moving their successful NXT show from the WWE Network to the USA cable network (at least for an hour a week at the moment). Some have taken to calling the upcoming competition the "Wednesday Night Wars" - because everything has to have a clever name, I guess.

The first episode of All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite will be held in Washington, D.C., with future editions coming from Boston, MA, Philadelphia, PA, Pittsburgh PA, Charleston, WV, Charlotte NC, Nashville, TN, Indianapolis, IN and Chicago, IL.

What do you guys think? Do you like the name? Do you like the poster that goes along with it? Is this really a Wednesday night "war" or are people just being dramatic? Leave your thoughts in the comments just a little further below.

