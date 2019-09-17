AEW Rumors: TNT show name possibly revealed

What's in a name?

For months, it's been speculated what the name of AEW's show will be. With AEW on TNT two weeks away from debuting on 2 October, the rumors have reached a fever pitch. A report by Wrestling Edge has stated that AEW filed to trademark "All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite" a few days ago on 12 September , 2019.

What is the significance of AEW on TNT?

It has been 18 years since professional wrestling has been on the TNT network. TNT was the home of WCW Monday Nitro, until WCW closed its door in 2001. Since then, fans have clamored for the return of a large professional wrestling organization which had the backing of a billionaire like Ted Turner. AEW found their answer in Tony Khan.

If I take a loss to @SammyGuevara - That changes the title match (at #AEWFullGear)' - @CodyRhodes on losing to Sammy Guevara on our debut episode of @AEWonTNT.

Watch the full episode of Road to TNT via the link here - https://t.co/8eMNEAFj8H pic.twitter.com/RY4tlo9hvk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 15, 2019

With the recent hire of Tony Schiavone, who was the voice of WCW Monday Nitro and a broadcast team that includes the likes of Jim Ross, Alex Marvez, Chris Van Vliet, Alicia Atout and Excalibur, it should make for interesting television.

Is 'All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite' the name of the show?

At this time, it has not been confirmed. It should be also noted that AEW also registered "Tuesday Night Dynamite" and "Wednesday Night Dynamite." Of course, the show has been confirmed to air on Wednesday nights but the name hasn't.

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite does sound like a flexible name which allows the company the flexibility if they want to move to a different night, if necessary in the coming years.

Which matches have been confirmed for AEW's debut on TNT?

The matches are as follows,

Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women's World Champion MJF vs Brandon Cutler

Jon Moxley is also slated to appear live at the event.

