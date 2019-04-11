AEW News: Cody Rhodes wishes his brother 'Happy Birthday' in a heart-warming tweet

Karan Bedi
11 Apr 2019, 13:54 IST

Brothers Forever!

What's the story?

Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to wish his brother Goldust (Dustin Rhodes) on his 50th birthday.

In case you didn't know

The Bizzare One has an amazing storied WWE career. He has had more comebacks than some of the other prominent WWE superstars. Goldust went from a contentious adrogenous character to a comedy act to someone who could fit in easily in the current PG world of the WWE Universe.

Goldust has won the WWE Hardcore Championship 9 times, the Intercontinenal Champioshiop 3 times as well as being a 3 time Tag team champion. One of his most memorable pairings was with Booker T. The odd couple worked well of each other with Goldust being a likeable but annoying friend to Booker T. WWE would rehash the angle when they teamed him with R-Truth.

As the years went by, Goldust became more of a comic book character as his brother Cody Rhodes transitioned into Stardust. It was a stark evolution of the character but it's also a testiment to Dustin Rhodes to make the character work in the Attitude Era, Ruthless Agression Era and the PG Era. Like The Undertaker and Chris Jericho.

As all of you might know, It was the Stardust character that eventually led to Cody Rhodes quitting WWE to begin with. So, in some shape or form, Goldust has also sparked the fire that pushed Cody Rhodes to alligning with The Young Bucks and helped create AEW.

Like their father Dusty Rhodes, Cody Rhodes is aiming to make a name for himself. Dusty Rhodes was one of the lead bookers in WCW and was instrumental in making Ron Simmons the first WCW World Champion.

The heart of the matter

Cody Rhodes took to twitter to wish his brother Dustin Rhodes on his 50th Birthday. The tweet contains childhood pictures of them as well as their time as a tag team in WWE.

What's next?

Cody Rhodes will most likely be appearing at AEW Double or Nothing, though his opponent has not been confirmed. Will Goldust appear in AEW? Only time will tell!

