AEW News - Cody says former WWE Champion is the "perfect locker room leader"

Cody had nothing but praise for the 3-time World Champion.

Cody's statement was in response to a fan who asked him about his strangest fan interaction.

All Elite Wrestling EVP Cody recently sat down with Bleacher Report Live on Instagram and answered a bunch of fan questions. While talking about the strangest fan interaction he has ever had, Cody had some interesting words to share and ended up heaping praise on WWE legend Kane. Here's what Cody stated:

You can ask any other eBay collectors. The eBay collectors who hit the airports that are universally disliked in wrestling, I'll sign whatever you put in front of me. I don't care, the fact that you want this, that's kind of cool in its own right.

If you get angry at an eBay collector, and there's an 8-year old kid there, who's not, you end up in a situation where you have a real fan and a real connection, and you don't wanna carry that equity over. I learned that from Kane, from Glenn Jacobs. That dude, unbreakable. Just the ultimate, perfect, model, locker room leader on how you should handle fandom, fame, and I really admire how he did it.

Glenn Jacobs donned the gimmick of Kane for more than 2 decades and is regarded as one of the biggest Superstars in WWE's storied history. He is currently serving as the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, and rarely makes WWE appearances due to his incredibly hectic work schedule.

Kane has been previously praised by a string of wrestling greats. Contrary to the character he portrayed on WWE TV, Jacobs is one of the nicest people in the business. He was seen breaking into tears a few months ago while talking about meeting a fan who later passed away.