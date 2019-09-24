WWE News: Kane bursts into tears while sharing a heartbreaking story

Kane in tears

The latest edition of WWE Untold features took a look at one of the most dominating Superstars of all time, Kane. WWE posted a clip from the special on its official Twitter handle, which shows Kane bursting into tears while sharing a heartbreaking story.

Kane's WWE career

At Badd Blood 1997, The Undertaker faced off against Shawn Michaels in the first-ever Hell In A Cell Match. The bout saw The Deadman destroy and leave Michaels in a pool of his own blood, but it still didn't result in a win for him. Kane made his debut at the end of the match, breaking the cell door open and attacking a confused Undertaker. This led to Michaels pinning him and winning the historic match.

Kane went on to become a mainstay on WWE TV for the next several years. He won major WWE titles, held the record for the most Royal Rumble eliminations for a long time, and carved a Hall of Fame worthy career for himself in the process. Kane became the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee last year. He recently made an appearance on RAW, winning the WWE 24/7 title and getting attacked by The Fiend at the end of the show.

Kane bursts into tears

During an interview on the latest episode of WWE Untold, Kane shared an incredibly heartbreaking story from a few years ago.

Hear the emotional story that brings tears to @KaneWWE’s eyes in this exclusive clip from #WWEUntold: That’s Gotta Be Kane, streaming now on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/s6sQbLnI0E — WWE (@WWE) September 23, 2019

"A few years ago, I was going to a concert in Knoxville and I was out in the concession area, getting a soda for my wife and me. This lady comes running up to me with her daughter. She wanted to show me a picture on her phone. It was a picture of me and her son. I had made a visit to a children's hospital recently and that was the picture. She told me that was the last picture she had ever taken of her son... and it was with me.And you know, she wanted to thank me for doing that."

