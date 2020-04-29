Cody

All Elite Wrestling EVP Cody recently did a Q&A session on his official Instagram handle and answered a bunch of questions in regards to AEW. One fan asked Cody whether he would like to sign recently released WWE Superstar, Heath Slater. Cody didn't mince words one bit while answering the question, bluntly stating, "Nope! No on Heath Slater."

You can check out the entire Q&A on Cody's Instagram profile HERE.

Fans must be aware by now that WWE recently released a long string of Superstars, including Heath Slater. The releases came amid the coronavirus crisis, and the sheer amount of layoffs was something the WWE Universe hadn't expected. Slater was a WWE mainstay for more than a decade. He came up to the main roster way back in 2010, along with the other NXT Season 1 rookies. The villains attacked John Cena and many others in one of the most chaotic endings in WWE RAW history.

Slater is a 4-time Tag Team Champion, with three of those reigns coming alongside his Nexus cohort, Justin Gabriel. Slater is also known for his stint as a member of the 3MB, a faction that was mostly used as enhancement talent. The other two members of the stable, Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre, went on to become WWE Champions. It would be interesting to see where Slater lands, now that it's confirmed that he won't be coming to AEW.