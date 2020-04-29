Cody and Ryder

All Elite Wrestling star Cody recently answered a string of fan questions via his official Instagram handle and opened up on a released WWE Superstar. A WWE mainstay for more than a decade, Zack Ryder was among the ones who were recently released by WWE.

Cody was asked about Ryder, and he had some interesting things to say about the former Intercontinental Champion.

That guy's the best. And he's got over two million followers on Twitter and a million followers on Instagram, so a very broad influence, incredibly famous, more famous than a great deal of guys. The biggest hurdle Zack will face is his friendship with me. He's one of my only close friends in wrestling, maybe my only friend in wrestling. I have my brother here, my beautiful wife, due to work. So it can't be All Friends Wrestling, you gotta handle it the best way.

Cody further said that he is looking forward to what Zack does next, and hopes that their paths will cross somewhere down the line.

Zack Ryder and Cody have been incredibly close for a while now. When Ryder was released recently, Cody shared a detailed post on Instagram, recalling Ryder's Intercontinental title win at WrestleMania 32. It's clear that Cody doesn't want to bring all of his friends in AEW, and it would be interesting to see whether he makes an exception for Ryder in the future. Now that he has called Ryder "his only friend" in wrestling, it won't be a surprise if we see the former WWE Superstar in AEW in the near future.